Chloé Zhao teases the scope of Marvel’s Eternals. Adam Savage takes a tour of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife farmhouse. Bruce Wayne questions his worth in a new teaser for The Batman. Plus, a WandaVision composer will return for Hawkeye. Spoilers now!



Eternals

In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), director Chloé Zhao stated Eternals will have “a very big effect on the future of the MCU.”

I think we stand alone as a film for sure. But I do think we will have a very big effect on the future of the MCU with what happens in this film. Which, you know, as a fan, is really satisfying for me! I geek out.

Pompo the Cinephile

GKIDS has acquired the North American distribution rights to Takayuki Hirao’s anime film Pompo the Cinephile and plans to release it theatrically in both its original Japanese soundtrack and “and an all-new, English dubbed version” early next year. The story follows the titular Pompo, “a talented producer in ‘Nyallywood,’ who finally gets her chance to direct a big feature. “Pompo is a talented and gutsy producer in ‘Nyallywood,’ the movie-making capital of the world,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Although she’s known for B-movies, one day Pompo tells her movie-loving but apprehensive assistant Gene that he will direct her next script: a delicate drama about an aging and tormented creative genius, starring the legendary and Brando-esque actor Martin Braddock, and a young actress seeking her first break. But when the production heads towards chaos, can Gene rise to Pompo’s challenge, and succeed as a first-time director?”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor Sung Kang revealed to Screen Rant his mysterious character in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series carries his own lightsaber, lending credence to previous rumors that the Fasts and Furious actor would play a member of the Imperial Inqusitiorius.

I used to dress up in the cheap K-mart plastic Halloween costumes, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, almost every single day from 8 to 13 years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we would make our own lightsabers out of toilet paper centers and stuff like that and paper towel cardboard, and to be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars Universe in front of me, I mean — just as a fan to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, ‘How did I end up here?’ and, my character has a lightsaber, to go, ‘What? This is.. It’s not a toy. It’s actually the real thing, right?’ so pretty cool.

Finch



Apple debuted a new poster for the post-apocalyptic Tom Hanks robot/dog movie, Finch.

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright also debuted what’s allegedly the “final” poster for his latest, Last Night in Soho.

Black Friday

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Bruce Campbell in Black Friday, an upcoming horror-comedy about Christmas shoppers who “turn into blood-hungry maniacs with only one goal: Come together to feed and combine their powers into something full-on Lovecraftian.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Adam Savage takes a tour of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife farmhouse in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The Batman

In a new TV spot, Robert Pattinson’s Batman asks himself, “how am I worth it?” in response to one of the Riddler’s nursery rhymes. Presumably, it makes more sense in context with the rest of the movie.

Hawkeye



WandaVision composer Christophe Beck confirmed he returned to score Hawkeye in a new Instagram post.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Here is a very bizarre poster for Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series, which sees its cast’s faces covered in honey.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Finally, “Red Tide” draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode of American Horror Story.

Banner art by Jim Cook