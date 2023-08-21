One Piece, a beloved, long-running manga and anime that has been read and watched worldwide, is finally coming to live-action. Eiichiro Oda, the original manga’s author/artist has been working alongside Netflix throughout the production. A new featurette shows off some all new footage plus interviews with the cast and crew about what it took to bring Oda’s masterpiece to screen.

Fan celebrations in support of One Piece’s release will be taking place around the world. Events will begin on August 24 in Los Angeles, where, according to a press release from Netflix, attendees will have private access to rides and games at Pacific Park before a first look screening” of the first episode.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp, and Morgan Davies Koby.

One Piece releases on Netflix August 31.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

