One Piece's New Trailer Shows a Plethora of Pirates

Netflix’s adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has been slowly teased out over the past year or so ahead of its release next month. After a grand reveal during the streamer’s Tudum event in June, a new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con was released that features a more expansive look at the show.



Like the original manga and anime, the show tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a kid looking to be King of the Pirates and secure the titular (and mythical) treasure left behind by a legendary pirate king. Pirates all over the world have tried getting to the One Piece and failed, but Luffy thinks he can do it, he just needs a crew to get him there. The first season will see him recruit the first members of what’ll eventually become the Straw Hat crew—Sanji the cook (Taz Skylar), swordsman Zoro (Mackenyu), marksman Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and navigator Nami (Emily Rudd).

One of the defining features of One Piece is that several key members of its cast have the ability to transform their bodies thanks to different types of magical fruit. The first trailer teased at Luffy’s ability to stretch his body—think Reed Richards’ powers, owing to a fruit called Gum-Gum—and the new trailer gives another look at what to expect. Beyond the king-in-waiting, there’s a clown named Buggy (Jeff Ward) who can split off his body parts that he can control independently. Some villains are just plain weird, while others like Arlong tease out the larger world that Luffy and the Straw Hats are meant to explore in future arcs. Whether the show will get the chance to bring those to life depends on if Netflix is willing to give this adaptation the time to grow and last beyond a handful of seasons.



All eight episodes of One Piece will premiere August 31 on Netflix.

