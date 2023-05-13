Netflix cancellations are nothing new, and Lockwood & Co. follows a string of cancellations in recent weeks. Whether it’s due to the Writers Strike or low viewer numbers, shows like National Treasure: Edge of History, The Winchesters, and Fantasy Island have had their plugs pulled. While some of these key creatives (like The Winchesters’ Jensen Ackles) are working to move their show elsewhere, others do not have the ability to do so, and move on once the decision is made.

