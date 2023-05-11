Doctor Who teases Neil Patrick Harris’ mystery new villain. Meet the humans of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (and Pete Davidson). Plus, a look at the final episode of Titans, and behind the scenes on Secret Invasion. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Untitled Universal Monster Thriller

THR reports Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical) has joined the cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s mysterious new monster movie at Universal studios. While plot details are still under wraps, the outlet states “the project was at one point titled Dracula’s Daughter,” and centered “on a group of kidnappers who abduct a band of young people, one of whom ends up being the titular character. Woe then betides the kidnappers.”

$50 off Save $50 on the new Google Pixel 7a New Pixel 7a

Take stunning photos with an all-day battery and a new 64 megapixel camera on the new Google Pixel 7a just announced at Google I/O 2023. Buy for $50 off at Best Buy Advertisement

Weapons

THR also reports Pedro Pascal has joined the cast of Weapons, Zach Cregger’s follow-up to Barbarian described as “an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.”

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Entertainment Weekly also has a new look at Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 1.

Advertisement

Poor Things

Not be to outdone, Bloody-Disgusting additionally has a new look at Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things to go with today’s trailer .

Advertisement

Transformer: Rise of the Beasts

Steven Caple Jr., Anthony Ramos and Dominic Fishback discuss Pete David son as the Autobot, Mirage, in a new Rise of the Beasts featurette.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Meet the New Characters | Mirage, Pete Davidson

Run Rabbit Run

Sarah Snook believes her daughter is the reincarnation of her dead sister in the trailer for Run Rabbit Run, coming to Netflix this June 28.

Run Rabbit Run | Official Trailer | Netflix

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law suggested his Skeleton Crew may not always be safe for its kid heroes in a new interview with Empire.

[Younglings] need guidance, but they’re vulnerable. And so throughout, the people they meet, you question all of them. Is my character nice? Is he not? You just want them to be alright and get back home. But if you know Jon and Chris’ work, you’ll know that the kids aren’t always safe. Seeing this galaxy, this world that we’ve all grown up loving, and the jeopardy, the divides, the heroes, the villains, through the eyes of children, is brilliant.

Advertisement

Fantasy Island

According to TV Line, Fox has canceled the new Fantasy Island after two seasons.

Doctor Who

The BBC has released another mysterious Doctor Who trailer teasing Neil Patrick Harris’ villain.

Advertisement

Titans

Spoiler TV has photos from “Titans Forever,” the series finale of Titans. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights attempt to rescue Turner from the Court of Owls in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Dark Knight of the Soul.”

Gotham Knights 1x09 Promo “Dark Knight of the Soul” (HD)

Superman & Lois

Bizarro returns in the trailer for “The Dress,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x09 Promo “The Dress” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Secret Invasion

Finally, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Clarke discuss Secret Invasion in a new featurette.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion (Disney+) Featurette HD - Samuel Jackson, Emilia Clarke series

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.