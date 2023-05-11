Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Meet the New Characters | Mirage, Pete Davidson

Run Rabbit Run

Sarah Snook believes her daughter is the reincarnation of her dead sister in the trailer for Run Rabbit Run, coming to Netflix this June 28.

Run Rabbit Run | Official Trailer | Netflix



Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law suggested his Skeleton Crew may not always be safe for its kid heroes in a new interview with Empire.

[Younglings] need guidance, but they’re vulnerable. And so throughout, the people they meet, you question all of them. Is my character nice? Is he not? You just want them to be alright and get back home. But if you know Jon and Chris’ work, you’ll know that the kids aren’t always safe. Seeing this galaxy, this world that we’ve all grown up loving, and the jeopardy, the divides, the heroes, the villains, through the eyes of children, is brilliant.

Fantasy Island

According to TV Line, Fox has canceled the new Fantasy Island after two seasons.

Doctor Who

The BBC has released another mysterious Doctor Who trailer teasing Neil Patrick Harris’ villain.

Titans

Spoiler TV has photos from “Titans Forever,” the series finale of Titans. Click through to see the rest.

Image for article titled Updates From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Image for article titled Updates From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Image for article titled Updates From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Image for article titled Updates From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and More
Photo: HBO Max
Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights attempt to rescue Turner from the Court of Owls in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Dark Knight of the Soul.”

Gotham Knights 1x09 Promo “Dark Knight of the Soul” (HD)

Superman & Lois

Bizarro returns in the trailer for “The Dress,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 3x09 Promo “The Dress” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Secret Invasion

Finally, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Clarke discuss Secret Invasion in a new featurette.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion (Disney+) Featurette HD - Samuel Jackson, Emilia Clarke series

