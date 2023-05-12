Universal’s new monster thriller finds a new star in Dan Stevens. The Spot strikes in a new Across the Spider-Verse clip. Get ready for Mayor Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale, and Eddie Thawne returns to The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Beetlejuice 2

According to THR, Monica Bellucci will play “Beetlejuice’s wife” in the upcoming sequel. Deadline also reports Justin Theroux has joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Untitled Universal Monster Thriller

Deadline also has word Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s mysterious new Universal monster movie in an undisclosed role.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City has a new poster highlighting its immense cast.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spot struggles with an ATM machine in a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer #3 - Only In Cinemas June 2

The Winchesters

TV Line reports The CW has canceled The Winchesters after one season.

Kung Fu

Likewise, The CW has decided not to renew Kung Fu for a fourth season. [TV Line]

Riverdale/Nancy Drew

According to KSiteTV, the series’ finales of both Riverdale and Nancy Drew will air August 23 on The CW.

In the meantime, Reggie returns in the trailer for next week’s episode of “Hoop Dreams.”

Riverdale 7x08 Promo “Hoop Dreams” (HD) Season 7 Episode 8 Promo

Black Mirror

Entertainment Weekly has synopses for all five episodes of Black Mirror’s sixth season.

Joan is Awful The story of an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek. In addition to Hayek, the episode stars Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, and Himesh Patel. The episode’s directed by Ally Pankiw. Loch Henry A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events from the past. It stars Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan. Beyond the Sea Takes place in an alternate 1969, where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. Directed by John Crowley, it stars Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin. Mazey Day Directed by Uta Briesewitz, a troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. It stars Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, and Danny Ramirez. Demon 79 Takes place in northern England in 1979, where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. It stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields. It’s directed by Toby Haynes.

Daredevil: Born Again

Further corroborating rumors the Kingpin will run for mayor of New York in the new Disney+ series, Vincent D’Onofrio was recently spotted wearing an American flag pin on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Flash

Eddie Thawne returns to regret his noble sacrifice from season one in the trailer for “A New World, Part Three” — next week’s episode of The Flash.

The Flash 9x12 Promo “A New World, Part Three” (HD) Season 9 Episode 12 Promo

Titans

The cast and crew of Titans discuss their characters romantic interests in a new featurette.

Titans Season 4 “Heroes in Love” Featurette (HD) Final Season

Outlander

Finally, a new trailer confirms Outlander returns with new episodes this June 16 on Starz.

Outlander | Season 7 Official Trailer | STARZ

