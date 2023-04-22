Late last year, Disney premiered National Treasure: Edge of History, a YA-oriented spinoff of the cult classic two-film series starring Nicholas Cage and Dianne Kruger . The series ended its first season back in early February, and as it turns out, that’ll be its only season.

Per Deadline on Friday evening, Disney said it wouldn’t be renewing Edge of History for a second season. Despite what appeared to be mixed reviews for the series, it managed to fluctuate spots in the Top 10 for most streamed TV shows in the US throughout its run (according to Whip Media’s TV Time). Notably, it was also on e of the few non-Marvel or Star Wars shows from Disney+ to make it into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings during the week of January 16-22.

Edge of History focused on Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, a DACA recipient living in Baton Rouge who learns her dead father was part of a secret society of treasure hunters. Along with her friends, Jess goes on a journey to find ancient lost treasures that were hidden away from Spanish conquistadors. In addition to starring the likes of Jordan Rodrigues and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Edge of History brought back series actors Justin Bartha as Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel as FBI agent Peter Sadusky.

With the show’s cancellation, the future of the franchise is currently up in the air. There’ve been talks off and on for years about a National Treasure 3, with producer Jerry Bruckh eimer saying last August that a script had been finished and sent to Cage for approval. It’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Disney will greenlight it—though the company is all in nostalgia, it’s also trying to play some things safe as possible, and axing Edge of History may indicate to them that the series is no longer viable. But who knows, maybe the gradual resurgence of treasure hunters courtesy of Nathan Drake and (eventually) Indiana Jones may change their tune.

