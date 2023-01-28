Amazon Wants to Make Lara Croft Into a Tomb Raider Universe

Yesterday, the news broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was creating a TV adaptation for Crystal Dynamics’ long-running Tomb Runner franchise for Prime Video. On its own, that information wouldn’t be terribly surprising; Amazon’s making a habit of adapting things, and we’re in a period where any and every game seems up to become a TV or movie.

But that news came before additional info from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the streamer also plans on adding a Tomb Raider movie into the mix. It’ll be the first movie since 2018's cinematic take on the reboot games o f the 2010s starring Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins, and comes after Tomb Raider’s movie rights became up for grabs last year. That movie is said to be part of a larger effort by Amazon to create an interconnected Tomb Raider universe. The movie will connect to Waller-Bridge’s TV show , and both of those will be linked to the upcoming Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics that Amazon plans to publish for PC and consoles. And it’s likely that future games, either from Crystal Dynamics or other studios, may be connected into this universe that the streamer is cooking up.

Sources speaking to THR commented that Tomb Raider is one of Amazon’s biggest commitments at the moment, which is saying something, since the tech giant spent hundreds of millions on the TV rights for Lord of the Rings. The one piece of Lara Croft-related media that don’t seem to factor much into Amazon’s plans is the Tomb Raider anime over at Netflix, which was announced back in 2021 and (last we checked) will star Haley Atwell as the treasure hunter.

What does a Tomb Raider universe look like? I guess we’ll find out whenever Amazon releases more information about either the show or film—or when Crystal Dynamics offers up some kind of tease for what awaits Lara Croft’s return.

