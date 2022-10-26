Into the Spider-Verse is getting Miles his own tie-in Air Jordans. Jennifer Tilly gets murderously into party-planning in a new Chucky clip. The Simpsons goes full anime in a new teaser for this year’s Treehouse of Horror. Plus, another new look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers now!



The Nun 2

Deadline reports Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia) and Katelyn Rose Downey (Clean Sweep) have joined the cast of The Nun 2. Popplewell will play Kate, “a school teacher at St. Mary’s School in France and a widowed, loving mother to 10-year-old Sophie — presumably to be played by Downey.”

Death Becomes Her

Jessica Chastain revealed she’d like to remake the horror-comedy movie Death Becomes Her with Anne Hathaway during a recent interview in Parade Magazine.

I was just talking to Annie about this! It would be so fun to remake Death Becomes Her. I’ll do either the Meryl Streep or Goldie Hawn role. You know, when it came out it was a huge flop. People thought it was garbage! But I think it’s a masterpiece.

Monster High: The Movie Part 2

Deadline also reports a sequel to Monster High: The Movie is now in development at Mattel. Production will begin this January in Vancouver and is expected to air on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ sometime in 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The upcoming sequel to Into the Spider-Verse now has its own tie-in Air Jordan sneaker.

Fallout

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the video game franchise, Amazon revealed the first image from its live-action adaptation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

An official cast list from Disney reveals Michael Rooker will reprise his role as Yondu in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. [The Direct]

Relatedly, Marvel has released a new poster of Drax and Mantis.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The Cerritos participates in a space race in the synopsis for “The Stars at Night,” the third season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

In the season three finale, The Cerritos crew must prove their worth in a mission race. Written by: Mike McMahan Directed by: Jason Zurek

Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa revealed he hopes his Doctor will visit Africa and face both the Weeping Angels and The Beast from The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit in a new Q&A with the BBC.

Chucky

Jennifer Tilly turns an unplanned homicide into a murder- mystery party in a new clip from tonight’s episode of Chucky.

SNEAK PEEK: Tiffany Turns Murder Into a Game of Whodunit | Chucky TV Series (S2 E4) | SYFY & USA

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The kids reunite in a clip from the second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society.

We’re Back | The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 | Disney+

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

Lisa Simpsons stars in a Death Note parody in a clip from this Sunday’s Treehouse of Horror Halloween special.

Finally, a cryogenically frozen super spy from the ‘60s is reawakened in modern-day Madrid in the trailer for Garcia!, a serious take on Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery coming to HBO Max this Friday.

GARCIA! | Official Trailer | HBO MAX

