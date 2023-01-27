Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Making a Tomb Raider TV Show for Amazon

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny co-star is adding another iconic adventure series to her repertoire.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Making a Tomb Raider TV Show for Amazon
Photo: Eidos Interactive/ Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

Some things belong in a museum, some things in the resume of Fleabag icon Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Or at least, so the writer-actress believes, as she’s whipping from one treasure-seeking adventure franchise to another.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Waller-Bridge, as part of her deal with Amazon Studios, will pen a new adaptation of the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise. The games, which have spun off into multiple reboots and film series, follow English adventurer Lara Croft as she explores those titular tombs, facing threats both human and supernatural. Waller-Bridge is on tap to script the series, but it’s currently unknown if she will star in it in any capacity.

The announcement comes at a major turning point for Tomb Raider as a series. With the seeming conclusion of the rebooted take on the franchise with its third game in 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, starring a younger version of Lara, the intrepid explorer has been quiet on the gaming front for a few years now. A movie adaptation of the rebooted games, starring Alicia Vikander as Croft, fizzled out after a disappointing reception. A previously announce animated series, staring Marvel’s Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara, is still believed to be coming to Netflix some time this year.

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for Tomb Raider as and when we learn them.

