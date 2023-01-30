We’ve finally gotten our official look at Netflix’s much-anticipated, maybe slightly dreaded live-action of adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beyond-best-selling manga One Piece, and, well, it’s a lot of people’s backs. But man, those backs look incredibly accurate to the manga and anime.



Netflix’s released the series’ first official poster today, showing a rear of actor Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, who dreams of becoming the king of the pirates. As an extreme One Piece fan, I can say I’m heartened to see that even the scale of Luffy’s iconic straw hat seems to match the proportions of the original; if the show took the time to get that right, then that bodes well for the rest of the series. (Although why the Going Merry’s sheep masthead has its mouth open mystifies me, so maybe I won’t count those eggs just yet.)



Netflix also semi-released this group shot of the crew, looking out at their ship. From left to right, that’s Taz Skylar the chef Sanji, Emily Rudd as the navigator/thief Nami, Godoy as Luffy, Jacob Romero Gibson as the lying sniper Usopp, and Mackenyu as the swordsman Roronoa Zoro, and yes, those are three katana by his side. He puts one in his mouth.

Alas, other than this small glimpse, the only thing else we received was a promise that One Piece will be debuting at some point later this year. I have some serious emotions right now, and these are just posters. When we finally get a trailer, I may have to take the rest of the day off.

