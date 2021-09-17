Everyone expects to be scared by a horror movie. But when you sit down for a comedy, fantasy, or adventure movie, that’s a whole other beast. You aren’t expecting to jump out of your seat or tremble with tension in a movie that’s not generally scary. History has shown us, though, that some scares defy genre and that’s why they stick with us.

What follows is a list of our favorite scary scenes from non-horror movies. Also, non-thrillers. Basically if a movie is overall designed to be scary or threatening in any large proportion, we disqualified it. What’s left are scenes probably best known for traumatizing us as kids simply because we didn’t see them coming.