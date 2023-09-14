After that first teaser, accompanied by the perfect Prince needle drop, arrived late last month, Max has now released the full trailer for season two of Our Flag Means Death. Anything this show does has internet-breaking potential... and as you lovelorn swashbucklers might suspect, this new glimpse certainly fits that category.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

Here’s the official logline for season two: “Our Flag Means Death is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now, they have to survive it.”



Along with Darby and Waititi as the star-crossed pirate pair, season two will see the return of Samson Kayo (Oluwande), Vico Ortiz (Jim), Ewen Bremner (Nathaniel Buttons—the seagull guy), Joel Fry (Frenchie), Matthew Maher (Black Pete), Kristian Nairn (Wee John, but always Game of Thrones’ Hodor in our hearts), Con O’Neill (Izzy Hands), David Fane (Fang), Samba Schutte (Roach), Nat Faxon (the Swede), and Leslie Jones (Spanish Jackie). Plus, you can look forward to recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, as well as guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Advertisement

Here’s some emo new key art, as well:

Advertisement Advertisement

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, among others, including David Jenkins; Jenkins is also the show’s creator and showrunner, and directed season two’s first two episodes. The show returns Thursday, October 5 with three episodes on Max; the five remaining episodes will arrive in pairs until the finale on October 26.



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.