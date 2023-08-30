Our Flag Means Death Drops a Teaser Ahead of Its October Return

Our Flag Means Death, the sleeper hit pirate romance/comedy that is “loosely” based on the true lives of two infamous pirates—Ed “Blackbeard” Teach and Stede Bonnet—returns with an official teaser trailer for s eason t wo. As Taika Waititi’s Blackbeard deals with heartbreak and Rhys Darby’s Bonnet (The Gentleman Pirate) does everything he can to return to his lost love, there seems to be a lot of swashbuckling getting in the way of a happy ending for these two murder hobos.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

The trailer shows Bonnet clearly trying to make amends but Blackbeard has returned to the violent, over-the-top scalawag that he was before he met Bonnet. We also get a lot of hints at what the crew of the Bonnet’s former ship is up to, and I spotted my favorite worst boy—Izzy Hands—for precisely .5 seconds, shirtless, swinging a sword, so I’m immediately here, seated, invested. Season two, ahoy!

Also, a quick shout out to the excellent song choice of Prince’s “The Beautiful Ones.” Our Flag Means Death continues to only solicit the best tunes, and this one will be the fall queer anthem, I can tell already.

Advertisement

The press release says that “in addition to Darby and Waititi, season two stars returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. New additions joining the ensemble cast include recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Our Flag Means Death season two will be available to stream on Max on October 5.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.