A new Powerpuff Girls is truly on the way. Plus, Batman heads back to Gotham's roaring '20s in a new animated movie. All this and Star Trek Picard, Clone High, and more.



Cult of Dracula

Bloody-Disgusting reports a film adaptation of Cult of Dracula, the 2021 comic book by Rich Davis is now in production at BR Films. The story is said to follow “a hippie cult dedicated to an ancient blood goddess” named Countess Dracula.

Run Rabbit Run

Deadline also reports Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Run Rabbit Run, an Australian horror film from director Daina Reid. Based on a screenplay by Hannah Kent, the story “follows fertility doctor Sarah (Sarah Snook)“ as she begins to notice the increasingly “strange behavior of her young daughter.” Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi co-star.

Scream VI

The cast assembles on a new poster for Scream VI.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

Batman takes on a doomsday cult in the 1920 s in the trailer for the aptly titled Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Outlander

According to TV Line, Outlander’s eighth season will be its last.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

However, Starz has ordered a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood “centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.” Matthew B. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the spinoff, alongside co-executive producers Maril Davis, Ronald D. Moore, and author Diana Gabaldon.

The Powerpuff Girls/Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends

According to creator Craig McCkraken on Twitter, new reboots of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends are now in development at Cartoon Network.

Biker Mice From Mars

Meanwhile, Comic Book has word a second Biker Mice From Mars revival is now in development at the Nacelle Company (The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us).

Clone High

Art Director Tara Billinger additionally revealed the upcoming Clone High reboot is now in post-production on Twitter.

Willow

According to Jonathan Kasdan in a recent interview with The Radio Times, conversations with Lucasfilm and Disney Plus concerning a second season of Willow are “going good,” and that they seem “eager to do it”.

Star Trek: Picard

In a conversation with Deadline, Patrick Stewart stated “there is still enormous potential” for the cast of Picard following its third and final season.

There is still enormous potential for matters in what we can do and there are doors left open and we didn’t close all of them.

The Owl House

Finally, Disney has released two new clips from “For the Future,” this Saturday’s penultimate episode of The Owl House.

The Owl House - For the Future | Exclusive Sneak Peek 2 | @disneychannel

