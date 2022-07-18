Craig McCraken, most well known for creating both the Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, has announced that he will be returning to these properties in a deal with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Both shows are set for new animated series, with McCraken expected to lead both shows as as creator, producer and director, Deadline reports.

The Powerpuff Girls will return to the original world of the series as the trio of super-powered girls— Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup— go toe-to-toe with both new and legacy threats. The original show was an Emmy-winning success, and while it only lasted 78 episodes, the impact of the 1998 cartoon is still felt. (Lest we forget, that live-action remake is still out there... somewhere... in the reshoot ether.)

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will also target the same young audience, but with a new cast of friends and familiars. The show, which originally ran from 2004-2009, experienced a huge amount of critical success, winning seven Emmys across it s five-year, 79-episode run. There’s no word on whether the reboot will still follow the adventures of perpetually-eight-years-old Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo, but we might be seeing a brand new cast of heroes and misfits.



McCracken has been instrumental on a number of excellent animated titles over the years, including Dexter’s Laboratory, Wander Over Yonder, and, most recently, Kid Cosmic, which is currently airing on Netflix.

