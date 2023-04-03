The world always needs more Paddington— a nd production has finally started on the third film in the wonderful, feel-good series starring the best bear.



Variety reports that Paddington in Peru will begin filming July 24 in London and Peru , with seasoned commercial director Dougal Wilson making his feature film debut on the film. “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am very excited (if not a little intimidated) to be continuing the story of Paddington,” Wilson told the trade. “ It’s a massive responsibility, but all my efforts will be focussed on making a third film that hono rs the love so many people have for this very special bear.”

The first two Paddington films from Paul King (Wonka)—starring the kindly bear “ from darkest Peru” (voiced by Ben Whishaw) created in the 1950s by author Michael Bond and illustrator Peggy Bond — earned the classic children’s lit character global fandom fervor. Even film snobs were disarmed by the marmalade sandwich loving bear promoting kindness above all else no matter what wild adventure life throws at him. He even became a central plot point in the Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage buddy comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

In the words of Cage: “Paddington 2 is incredible.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022 Movie) Official Clip “Paddington 2” – Nicolas Cage

And we can’t wait for our boy to return. Paddington in Peru, a title which certainly suggests an adventure set in his homeland, doesn’t have a set release date, but we’ll be on Paddington watch here at io9.

