Paizo Partners With Humble Bundle to Tempt New Players

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Paizo, the company heading up the establishment of the Open RPG Creative License (ORC) in the wake of Wizards of the Coasts’ mishandling of its attempted OGL update, is now offering nearly $4oo worth of product for only $25 through Humble Bundle. All proceeds will go to the charity Code for America, “which helps municipalities and government institutions implement programs based on open-source software solutions,” according to the press release.



This is a huge move, obviously meant to invite new players into the Paizo community. The company has produced Pathfinder, a direct swords-and-sorcery competitor to the previously ubiquitous Dungeons & Dragons. The announcement comes after a month where Paizo sold “eight months of supply” in two weeks, according to a T witter thread posted in January:

Advertisement

While most of the products offered through the bundle are digital, there is a Beginner’ s Box offered on the site directly, which can be puchased alongside the PDFs. The bundle includes c ore r ulebooks, a huge amount of adventures, bestiaries, one-shots, longer campaigns, ancestry options, and lots of maps and guides for new Game Masters looking to use some Pathfinder-focused tools for their games.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.