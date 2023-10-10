10 Spooky Picks to Stream on Paramount+

Movies

10 Spooky Picks to Stream on Paramount+

October is the month to gorge on horror films both classic (1977's Suspiria) and recent (2022's Pearl).

By
Cheryl Eddy
Comments (1)
Mia Goth in Pearl
Pearl
Image: A24

Paramount+ has drawn horror eyeballs to its streaming wares thanks to its exclusive release of prequel film Pet Sematary: Bloodlines last week. (The service also has the 2019 Pet Sematary remake, but not the original adaptation, alas.) Once you’ve finished learning valuable lessons about letting the dead stay dead, what are you going to watch next? We have some suggestions.

It Follows

It Follows

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD

A college student’s drifting existence takes a terrifying turn when she’s infected with... something that means she’s constantly being pursued by an evil that can take any number of human forms. “Constantly” being the key, and unexpectedly terrifying, descriptor in this case. Read io9's review here.

Event Horizon

Event Horizon

Event Horizon (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

A killer cast and menacing production design elevate this “haunted house in space” tale, with further spine-tingles provided by the story’s expert exploitation of every fear you’ve ever had about the enigmas of outer space, especially black holes. Read io9's Retro Review here.

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project (1999) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

This found-footage marvel turns 25 next year; though it spawned dozens of imitators, its lo-fi frights remain as potent as ever, culminating in one of horror cinema’s all-time greatest last shots.

X and Pearl

X and Pearl

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24

Prep yourself for MaXXXine—the third film (release date still TBD) in Ti West and Mia Goth’s gruesome yet retro-gorgeous journey through decades of twisted show business dreams—by revisiting its first two entries. Goth co-wrote Pearl and also stars in both films, showcasing her breathtaking range and fearless energy.

Scream and Scream VI

Scream and Scream VI

Scream VI | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Don’t let certain recent attempts at rebooting iconic horror franchises deter you: both 2022's Scream and this year’s Scream VI do the slasher series proud by furthering the meta-humor, surprising twists, and (this is key) the genuine frights that propelled the original 1990s films.

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Broadcast Signal Intrusion - Official Movie Trailer (2021)

In this tale set amid the Y2K unease of 1999 (but released in 2021), a man obsessed with finding his missing wife goes down a grimy, eerie rabbit hole chasing clues he believes he’s seeing in vintage video tapes. Read io9's review here.

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Let’s Scare Jessica To Death (1971) - Official Trailer

Everyone, everywhere, please watch and re-watch this 1971 oddity so Paramount+ will add more weird cult titles to its library. Read io9's Retro Review here.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24

Missed 2022's high-energy satirical horror comedy starring future Star Wars Disney+ star Amandla Stenberg, Bottoms’ Rachel Sennott, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova, Black Mirror’s Myha’la Herrold, and Foundation’s Lee Pace? Guess your plans tonight are set.

Crawl

Crawl

Crawl (2019) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures

Alexandre Aja (High Tension, 2006's The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D) applies his talents for blending nail-biting suspense and creepy creatures to this 2019 tale. “Climate-change terror produced by Sam Raimi” is another way of putting it, as a monster hurricane means a young woman and her father must evade a pack of pissed-off Florida alligators lurking in the basement of their flooded home.

Suspiria

Suspiria

Suspiria (1977) Official Trailer [HD]

Dario Argento’s 1977 classic meshes ballet, slashed throats, witches, maggots, brilliant colors, a gloriously mind-mangling soundtrack, dark conspiracies, and the ominous feeling that reality itself has become completely encased in a nightmare. Essential viewing. Read io9's Retro Review here.

