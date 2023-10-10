10 Spooky Picks to Stream on Paramount+

Crawl (2019) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures

Alexandre Aja (High Tension, 2006's The Hills Have Eyes, Piranha 3D) applies his talents for blending nail-biting suspense and creepy creatures to this 2019 tale. “Climate-change terror produced by Sam Raimi” is another way of putting it, as a monster hurricane means a young woman and her father must evade a pack of pissed-off Florida alligators lurking in the basement of their flooded home.