The Right Stuff is a new Conservative-only dating app launching next month that seeks to match like-minded individuals in their quest to find love. The hyper exclusive app touts an invite-only signup scheme, no pronouns on profiles, and a lot of white people on its website.



Ain’t love grand? These days, finding someone who’s compatible with you can be hard—just ask young conservatives. From antiquated views on race and reproductive rights, to a blind allegiance to a twice-impeached former POTUS, some conservatives may find it hard to find like-minded folks to connect with—until now. The Right Stuff is an invite-only and Conservative-only dating app, and it’s launching next month. The app is the brainchild of Ryann McEnany. That’s the sister of former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. The app is also backed by conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel, according to The Hill. The publication is also reporting that the company told them the app is designed for heterosexual couples, meaning that Thiel, an openly gay man, wouldn’t have much use for it at launch. But they also reportedly said they’re looking to expand to same-sex relationships down the road.

Disclosure: In 2013, Thiel secretly bankrolled a lawsuit against Gizmodo’s former owner Gawker Media resulting in the company’s bankruptcy in 2016.

Advertisement

“We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don’t see the world our way. The right way,” said McEnany in a video on The Right Stuff’s Twitter. “What I love most about [the app] is that it’s invite only, so not just anyone can join.”

Any woman who joins the app is entitled to a free Premium subscription if they invite their friends, while men have to pay, which is a delightfully traditional angle for the group hellbent on reliving 1950's American values. The app also features a convoluted method of meeting people: You post a date and time to your profile and let fellow Conservatives come to you like sharks to chum. This glorified Google Calendar app also doesn’t feature any self-assigned gender options aside from men and women, and there’s also no option to include pronouns on your profile.

The idea of a conservative dating app isn’t new, of course. There’s plenty of Republican dating sites and apps out there for those who lean right. Regardless of where you land on the political spectrum, weeding out those who don’t see eye to eye with you on important topics could be a good thing. Unless of course, you’re looking for a little friendly discourse to spice up what would otherwise be a boring date.