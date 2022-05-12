Members of NASA’s Crew-4 arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday April 27 to begin their four-and-a-half month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory. The new crew members are settling in nicely, as these photos attest.



NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, travelled 270 miles (435 km) above Earth, where they will spend their time performing a number of scientific experiments in the microgravity environment.

