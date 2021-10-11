Cumbre Vieja’s eruption stepped up a notch over the weekend. The cone of the volcano erupting on one of the Canary Islands has partially collapsed, Spanish authorities said Saturday, sending rocks as big as three-story buildings tumbling down the hillside.

The Cumbre Vieja eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma started nearly three weeks ago. Lava has already engulfed nearly 1,200 buildings on its way to the Atlantic Ocean and forced thousands of people to evacuate. This explosion marks only the third time La Palma has erupted over the past 100 years : T he first was in 1949 and then in 1971. And with the collapse of the cone, lava could continue its march of destruction.