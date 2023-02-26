Netflix's Pinocchio Movie Takes Home the Gold at PGA and Annie Awards

It’s awards season, and for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the stop-motion movie got away with multiple awards spread across two events. On Saturday night, the Producers Guild of America and the animation-focused Annie Awards both had their respective ceremonies, and del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s acclaimed film came home with some nice, shiny awards.



Last night, the PGAs awarded Pinocchio with the award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures. It was the first award of the night, and after winning it, del Toro went over to the Annie ceremony to both present an award (for Best Limited Series) and rack up some wins . Along with Best Feature and Best Direction, the film took awards for Best Music, Best Production Design, and Best Character Animation . Upon accepting the Best Direction award, del Toro was quoted by Deadline as saying, “I wanted the f*king Annie so much. It’s the most gorgeous goddamn trophy in the world!”

With numerous wins at the Annie Awards, it may be that Pinocchio will take home Best Animated Film at the Oscars in a few weeks. As Deadline notes in its write-up, most of the Annie’s winners for Best Feature went on to win the animated film Oscar. Last year was a notable upset in that regard, since The Mitchells v. the Machines won at the Annies, but Encanto took the Oscar. We’ll find out when the Oscars airs on March 12.

Annie-wise, other notable award winners include Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On for Jenny Slate’s voice work and Best Indie; Avatar: The Way of Water for Best VFX and Character Animation (Live Action). For the full list of Annie winners, click here. Likewise, here’s the list of PGA winners.

