After finding success with adult collectors through licensed playsets that included the time-traveling Back to the Future DeLorean and the ghost-hunting Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, Playmobil is going all-in with a new Star Trek line. It includes not only the original series’ most beloved characters, but also a giant USS Enterprise playset, and T ribbles too!

We’ve got the first official pics of the new line, and you’ve got until the toys launch on September 8 to clear a lot of room on your shelves, because the Enterprise looks absolutely massive, as does its included display stand. It will also give you about a month to save up, because—even if money isn’t a concept that Captain Kirk or Commander Spock understands—this one isn’t going to come cheap.