After a brutal storm this past weekend completely uprooted trees in my neighborhood and knocked out the power for several days, I had a lot of time to think about the gadgets I wanted to make sure I had on hand for the next time the lights went out.

As climate change continues to push temperatures higher and higher in the summer months, there’s going to be more and more demand on local power grids to keep air conditioners and other climate control hardware running. In other words, sporadic power outages are likely going to become more and more common, so being prepared to maintain at least some of life’s creature comforts while the electricity is out isn’t a bad idea. T hese are the gadgets I’ll be relying on in the future.