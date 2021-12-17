Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the best toys of the week. This time, the Power Rangers combine for one of Hasbro’s most lavish Zords yet, Lego goes on the prowl for an alarmingly detailed tiger, and McFarlane’s Disney Mirrorverse figures summon a magical Mickey. Check it out!



Advertisement

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Bo-Katan Kryze Premium Electronic Helmet

Hasbro is finally moving past the countless iterations of Din Djarin and Boba Fett’s helmets with a full size replica of Bo-Katan Kryze’s Mandalorian armor helmet being added to The Black Series. The helmet features the distinct contours and design of Bo-Katan’s helmet (love the angry eyes effect on the visor) including a worn paint finish, an adjustable fit, interior padding, and a rangefinder that drops down at the push of a button that’s illuminated with two red flashing LEDs and a white LED creating a heads-up display effect. The helmet is currently available for pre-order from Hasbro Pulse for $125 but won’t ship until next year.

Advertisement

Hasbro Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zord Ascension Project Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord

Revealed this week is the latest in Hasbro’s attempts to build a line around the Power Rangers mechs: the Zord Ascension Project, a 1/144-scaled detailed and articulated take on the series’ beloved giant robots, and the component mecha that make up their transformation. As ever with Power Rangers, the line starts at the beginning with the iconic Mighty Morphin Dino Megazord, which is fully transformable from the individual Ranger Zords, into mecha mode (complete with power sword) complete with a moving visor that lets you see the Rangers piloting it, and the more vehicular battle tank form. The figure costs $165 and is set to ship next year—but you may have to wait, as it’s currently sold out on Hasbro Pulse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lego Majestic Tiger

Given all the chaos in the world it’s hard to care about a controversy involving Lego, but the company has finally added its new Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Tiger set to its website which will be officially available for $50 starting on January 1. The 755-piece set includes instructions to build a red panda, a koi fish, and a tiger, but it’s that last option that has raised some red flags among Lego fans because as an early review from fan-blog Brickset revealed at least one anatomically correct feature on the big cat: a pink Lego flower piece deliberately positioned on its derriere. As far as we know this is the first Lego set to include an anus, but will it be the last?

Advertisement

Advertisement

McFarlane Toys Disney Mirrorverse Wave 2 Figures

McFarlane’s bizarre choice to glom onto Disney in the form of Mirrorverse, a mashup multivers al mobile phone game that turns Disney characters into magical wizards, warriors, and otherwise peculiar fantasy and sci-fi heroes for RPG battling, continues! The next wave across the company’s mixed scales for the series includes a Fantasia-esque Sorcerer Mickey that wouldn’t look out of place in Kingdom Hearts, a steampunk warrior Donald Duck, and even a tanky, full-armored Sully from Monsters Inc. The 12", 7", and 5"-scaled figures are due out next year. [TNI]

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

