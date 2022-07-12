It’s Prime Day! That means that here at io9 we’re doing things all about Primes across the nerd-o-sphere. And as the local games nerd, I’ve collected seven prime games, which is double prime, because seven is a prime number. From modules to additions, and even a game about the shopping site that wants to monopolize Prime Day, we’ve got it all. Resist the mega-corporate takeover of Prime Day! Buy small games from independent creators this Prime Day!