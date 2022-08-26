A redacted version of the affidavit justifying the FBI’s extraordinary actions at Mar-a-Lago has been released to the public on the order of a federal magistrate judge. It contains multiple references to suspicion that Trump potentially had information in his residence that is specially compartmentalized to prevent its dissemination even at the highest levels of government; documents which, if gathered or transmitted without proper authorization, may constitute a violation of the Espionage Act.



The affidavit reveals the FBI feared improper handling of the missing documents might compromise systems designed to protect “clandestine human sources.” The intelligence community’s sources and the methods by which it obtains intelligence are considered its most sensitive secrets.

Affidavits submitted by law enforcement in court typically describe why authorities have reason to believe there is evidence of criminal activity at a certain location, and often contain names of witnesses to crimes alleged .

Experts have argued in recent weeks that while U.S. presidents’ enjoy broad authority to declassify information on a whim, their ability to do so is statutorily limited in certain areas, including those relevant to covert operations and nuclear secrets — information that the government considers “born secret”.



What’s more, the affidavit refers to intelligence obtained under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA): methods of controlling and authorizing electronic surveillance that targets foreign agents and adversaries who are considered national security threats — processes which are regulated under congressional statutes (as opposed to executive order) and are overseen by a secret court.

The improper collection or disclosure of information protected under FISA would, in almost every imaginable case, be considered a violation of the Espionage Act.

The affidavit was made public on Friday by order of Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, despite the reported opposition of Attorney General Merrick Garland. Reinhart is the same judge who authorized the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and private club, which was carried out on Aug. 8. Several news agencies, including the Washington Post, had argued in court for the affidavit’s release

The release of the document followed Reinhart’s approval of numerous redactions suggested by the DOJ in an effort, the document says, to protect “a significant number of civilian witnesses.”

This is a developing story.