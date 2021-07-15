Life finds a way to undo all of your responsible budgeting.
There was no shortage of merchandise when Steven Spielberg’s dinosaur epic Jurassic Park shattered box office records back in the summer of ‘93. But 28 years later we’re finally getting the really good stuff, as Reebok has revealed its entire Jurassic Park apparel collection that includes a new line of shoes inspired by characters and props in the movie and more. They’ll all be available to buy starting on July 30 on Reebok’s website, and hopefully, life will find a way for us to score a couple of pairs before they inevitably all sell out.
DISCUSSION