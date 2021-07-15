Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Dilophosaurus

Even the dino that did Nedry in is getting its own sneakers, with the $200 Reebok Omni Zone II Dilophosaurus edition. The most dinosaur-looking of the entire lineup, the shoe features a base made of green nubuck leather (that’s been buffed to feel like a soft fabric) with areas featuring a simulated skived finish, where layers of leather have been sliced off. You’ll also find the Jurassic Park T-Rex mark on the pump ball, and a bright indigo interior lining... because the frilled Dilophosaurus was definitely flashy.

All of the Jurassic Park Reeboks will be available for sale from July 30.

