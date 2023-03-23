Why the First Launch of a 3D-Printed Rocket Wasn't a Total Failure

After two failed launch attempts earlier in the month, Terran 1—a rocket primarily built from 3D-printed parts—finally managed to take off on Wednesday . The rocket never reached orbit, but key milestones met during the short-lived mission could set Relativity Space on the path to future success with its potentially revolutionary launch system.

Terran-1 is 85% 3D-printed by mass, but it’s also powered by a liquid methane-oxygen propellant known as methalox. This novel rocket fuel combined with the nighttime launch set the stage for a fascinating and rare site: a bright blue plume.