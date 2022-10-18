Riri will put out an original song for Black Panther... n ot Riri Williams, Rihanna. F ilming is underway for the final season of Riverdale. And Black Noir could return to The Boys. Look, up in the sky... the spoiler-signal!



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

According to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will include an original song by Rihanna over its ending credits.

The Nun 2

According to the film’s official Twitter page, production has begun on The Nun 2.

Something in the Dirt

A pair of tenants find a portal to another world inside their apartment building in the trailer for Something in the Dirt, the latest film from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Something in the Dirt - Exclusive Official Trailer (2022) Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson

Hell House LLC: The Carmichael Manor

Meanwhile, the origins of the Hell House LLC franchise are explored in a trailer for a new prequel coming next year.

HELL HOUSE LLC ORIGINS: The Carmichael Manor

Doom Patrol

TV Line reports Heroes’ Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the fourth season of Doom Patrol as the shapeshifting Mr. 104, a “charming and mysterious man of many elements.”

The Boys

A recent set photo appears to confirm Black Noir somehow comes back from the dead in the fourth season of The Boys.

Riverdale

Filming has also begun on the final season of Riverdale, according to writer Ted Sullivan on Instagram.

First shot, final season. Can’t believe we’re actually here. But such a great season is coming. Can’t wait for you all to see. Huge props and thanks to the mastermind of our #riverdale universe and head of our #riverdalefamily @writerras for this huge achievement.

Grimsburg

Deadline reports Fox has preemptively renewed its upcoming animated series Grimsburg for a second season.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Netflix has released a new motion poster for Cabinet of Curiosities, a new anthology series including episodes directed by Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, Jennifer Kent, Ana Lily Amirpour and more.

Stargirl

KSiteTV also has a few new images from tomorrow night’s episode of Stargirl. Click through to see the rest.

Quantum Leap

Ben finds himself in the center of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake in the trailer for “What a Disaster!” — next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 1x06 Promo “What a Disaster!” (HD)

Chucky

Finally, the kids attempt to brainwash Chucky with clips from The Thing, Darkman, The Funhouse and others in a new sneak peek at this week’s episode.

SNEAK PEEK: Chucky Goes Full Clockwork Orange | Chucky TV Series (S2 E3) | SYFY & USA Network

