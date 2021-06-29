RIP Pepper the Robot (2014-2020)

Pepper the robot meets Eurostar customers at St Pancras International station in London, England on October 23, 2018. Photo : Tabatha Fireman ( Getty Images )

Japanese telecom giant SoftBank halted production of Pepper the robot in August of 2020, according to a new report from Reuters. And it seems unlikely that new ones will ever roll off the manufacturing line.

Pepper was developed to be a helper robot with human-like body language, the ability to maintain eye contact, and plenty of small talk. Pepper could be used for things like customer service and giving directions, and this robot even learned how to play the ball-and-cup game.

While Pepper could do a number of useful things, there just wasn’t much consumer demand.