Rogue One's Crew Is Finally Getting the Star Wars Figures They Deserve

Go Rogues! Image : Hasbro

Back when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story—and therefore, because it’s a Star Wars movie, its oodles upon oodles of merchandise—was coming out, Hasbro had yet to introduce its game-changing “photoreal” face-printing technology, which meant your action figures of Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and pals didn’t perhaps look as great as they could.



Hell, the gang wasn’t even all there! Only Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO got figures in Hasbro’s 6" scaled Black Series line in time for the movie’s release, with Chirrut and Baze not getting figures until later, and Riz Ahmed’s poor, heroic Bodhi Rook not getting one at all. All that’s changing later this year though, with a major refresh that brings the Rogue One figures back in line with Hasbro’s current Star Wars output... alongside some new faces. Check out the updated figures below, compared to their originals!