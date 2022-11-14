Trying t o describe the wonder and bliss that is RRR could never do it justice. The fictional story of two actual Indian revolutionaries blends fact with fantasy in ways most filmmakers wouldn’t even dare to dream. It’s incredible. It’s epic. And now, it might be coming back for another round.

Released earlier this year, the Telugu-language fantasy epic stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively, t wo men who inspired their people during the British occupation of India in the early 20th century. And while each has a well-documented history, some sections of their life stories are missing. So, popular director S. S. Rajamouli crafted a fake tale of what might have happened if the two men had not only met but become friends. The result is one of the most exciting, magical, and completely over-the-top action epics you’ve ever seen. Motorcycles are thrown. Gunfights are had on piggyback. Tigers maul in slow motion. It’s the best.

The film was a huge success in its native country and soon after, became a rare Telugu film to actually cross over to a Western audience. To this day, fans in the United States are enjoying sold-out shows in local theaters, even as the film is available on Netflix (not in its native language, but still a viable option ). And now, Rajamouli tells Variety that his co-writer on the film, V. Vijayendra Prasad (who also happens to be his father), is currently breaking down a story for a sequel.

What does that mean for RRR fans? Well, just that the first step is being taken. Of course, there’s a chance the father-son team can’t come up with a story they deem worthy of telling. Or, if they do, it’ll still take a while to write it and put everything together. Odds are Rajamouli will have time to make at least another film in the interim. Plus, where does the story go from here? Without giving too much away, one of the biggest things that makes RRR so captivating is the complex relationship between Bheem and Raju. Once they become friends, do they just team up and kill their enemies? That doesn’t seem all that interesting, though it certainly would be a showcase for the incredible action set pieces Rajamouli is so skilled at.

We’ll keep an eye out for more news on RRR 2. But in the meantime, find a local theater playing the film (the best way to experience it) or check it out on Netflix, and prepare to be wowed.

