Russian Doll is back, baby! After nearly a three-year wait, the elegantly realized time-loop series drops its second season today on Netflix. This season takes a slightly different spin: instead of our main characters being stuck in their own time loop, they find a portal to other times, and spend the whole season in a kind of Bill & Ted-like frenzy trying to fix and un-fuck what got broken in order to create a magic time portal.

Now, I love a time-loop story. And I’ve played a few time-loop games. I’m excited to recommend seven tabletop role-playing games (and one bonus board game!) to play out some science-fantasy time loop bullshit. Anyone who says “why didn’t you include Chrono Trigger?!” will be shown the door. Chrono Trigger is a video game, go read Kotaku.