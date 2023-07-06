SAG-AFTRA Is Making Preparations to Strike

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents “actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists, and other media professionals,” according to its site, has begun sending out surveys and communications to its unit regarding the possibility of a strike.

The Guild has been in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for over a month, and after extending the deadline from June 30 to July 12, it appears as if the negotiations might fall through. Deadline claims that SAG leadership sent out a survey asking about picketing and strike availability to its members. SAG-AFTRA members have also shown up at many Writers’ Guild of America strike locations—the WGA strike has been ongoing since the beginning of May— and Deadline reports that at some action sites SAG set up booths without letting WGA know beforehand. The more the merrier, however, as WGA and SAG-AFTRA are working toward a massive change in the industry that has for too long devalued its workers and established ever more predatory practices as the norm.

As a part of the survey, locations were listed for potential strikes. Many locations are similar or identical to locations where the WGA is also picketing. Cross-union solidarity remains strong despite the Director’s Guild of America recently coming to an agreement with AMPTP, and it appears that unless an entirely satisfactory contract is produced, actors and other media professionals are going to be hitting the streets alongside writers.

