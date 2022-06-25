There’s nothing people love and hate more than a collab. Whether it’s a fashionable collaboration between two designers, or two musicians teaming up on a “hybrid” kind of musical genre, it’s an easy way to create a fusion to appeal to folks beyond the usual suspects.



You might not think of a “collab” when considering Android smartphones, but they’re pretty standard. One smartphone brand that’s leaned into partnering with other brands is Samsung. The company is impressively on the mark with its attempts at merchandising each new smartphone release, whether it’s bringing along one of the most prominent K-pop groups in the world or releasing special editions to coincide with worldwide events, even if it does sometimes seem overbearing.

Here are some of Samsung’s cross-brand marketing collaborations over the past few years. You might even see something that inspires you to look for it on eBay—that happened to me while researching for this piece.