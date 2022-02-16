The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultimate Samsung flagship. For $1,200, you get a gorgeous display, cutting-edge performance, a built-in stylus, and five cameras (four rear-facing and one selfie cam).



I’ve been putting the Galaxy S22 Ultra through its paces for the full Gizmodo review. But rather than keep you waiting for the whole rundown to see what Samsung’s new camera hardware is capable of, I wanted to compare the Ultra to a Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max to give you a sneak peek at how Samsung’s latest flagship compares.

You’ll have to wait for the full review to hear my final assessment of the Ultra (and its cameras). But this is a glimpse at what Samsung’s Note replacement can do—and whether it might be worth $1,200.