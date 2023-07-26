Everything Unveiled at Samsung Unpacked 2023

Everything Unveiled at Samsung Unpacked 2023

We've eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and more.

Kyle Barr
Despite this being the fifth iteration of Samsung’s foldables, there’s still a noticeable problem of creases catching the light when extended.
Photo: Dan Ackerman / Gizmodo

While U.S. east coasters were still scrambling out of bed and west coasters were sound asleep, Samsung unveiled its latest, now-flattenable foldable phones from Seoul. Samsung didn’t debut many major innovations, instead offering new performance improvements and small enhancements at similar price points to previous years’ devices.

On the smartphone front, the South Korean electronics giant pushed its next versions of its Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Both shut a hell of a lot flatter than prior versions, are slightly thinner, and boast improved chipsets and UI improvements. The Flip 5 sports a much larger exterior screen with several widget and app integrations, and Samsung is promising even more utility from that display in the future. The company is also promoting a special case with the Fold that includes a redesigned, thinner S Pen.

As for smartwatches, the next Galaxy Watch 6 series brings back the more-expensive “Classic” design along with the physical rotating bezel. Samsung is putting a lot of emphasis on the device’s sleep tracking features, including a new app that will supply users an animal name for the different type of sleeper they are. The company is also promising future app integrations like Gmail and Audible.

The next set of Galaxy tablets are making a statement that size is indeed everything. The Tab9 Ultra is sitting at 14.6 inches, bigger than some laptops and most large tablets like the iPad Pro. Otherwise, the Tab now comes with a redesigned S-Pen and the same chipset powering its higher-end Galaxy phones.

Most of these devices are already up for preorder and should be available come Aug. 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Photo: Dan Ackerman / Gizmodo

The Z Flip 5 is sporting a much more dramatic redesign compared to its bigger, foldable brother. Now packing a much larger 3.4-inch exterior screen Samsung is calling the “flex window,” Samsung is especially promoting the device toward the influencer class with the ability to take selfies with the exterior camera array.

That outer screen also comes with multiple app and widget integrations including YouTube and Google Maps. The hinge has also been redesigned and its cited as folding all but completely flat. Prices start at $999.

See our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Gizmodo

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is much like its predecessor—critics would say too much so—but digging into it the 5 is perhaps a more interesting specimen than the Fold 4. Samsung promoted how its new redesigned hinge didn’t fold absolutely flush, but that it had significantly reduced the gap between the two halves.

Otherwise, the taskbar and large screen UI have been reworked to offer an impressive level of app management in dual-screen, tri-screen, and windowed modes. Prices start at 1,799.

See our hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

Samsung has been trying to push its health and wellness features on its smartwatch line, and most of this latest unpacked was spent focusing on how the Watch6 tries to help sleepers achieve a better night’s rest. This “Sleep Coaching” app applies an animal moniker to describe their sleep habits. For instance, a Penguin is somebody who goes to bed on time but wakes up multiple times during the night.

WhatsApp is currently available on Samsung watches, but Samsung said that soon the devices will also carry Gmail, Google Calendar, and Audible integrations sometime later this year. The Watch 6 starts at $299.

See our hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

The “Classic” moniker is back, and so is the physical rotating bezel. That physical nature bumps the price up by $100 from the regular Watch6, but taken as a whole its a much more enjoyable device to use.

Both the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic sport smaller bezels and a slightly bigger screen size. The Watch6 Classic starts at $399.

See our hands-on with the Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Photo: Dan Ackerman / Gizmodo

How big is big? For the Tab S9 series, Samsung went with one of the largest tablets on the premium market with the Ultra that comes packed with a 14.6-inch display. The smaller Tab S9 and Tab S9+ still feature 120Hz refresh variable refresh rates, and all are sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which also powers the Flip 5 and Fold 5.

The Tab S9 starts at $799, while the Tab S9+ goes for $999 or $1,149 with 5G. The S9 Ultra will start at $1,199.

See our hands-on with the Galaxy Tab S9.

New Watch Band Designs and ‘One Click’ Bands

New Watch Band Designs and 'One Click' Bands

Photo: Kyle Barr / Gizmodo

The regular, basic band that comes with the Galaxy Watch6 is rather dull and annoying to stick the excess length into its pocket, but thankfully the bands have been redesigned to make swapping them out much easier. Users only need to press a button on the underside of the band to release the catch. This makes swapping bands much easier than before.

Otherwise, Samsung is promoting a selection of both rubber, fabric, and metal bands that work with this new system. Those who preorder the Watch6 or Watch6 Classic from Samsung receive a Fabric Band at no extra cost.

Redesigned Galaxy S Pen for Fold

Redesigned Galaxy S Pen for Fold

Image: Samsung

Though it was only mentioned in passing, the Z Fold 5 is also being promoted with a new case that mounts a slimmer S Pen specifically designed for Samsung’s latest foldable. The pen fits inside the back of the case and can be released with the flick of a switch.

The Slim S Pen Case is sold separately from the Fold 5, and it does make the device quite a lot thicker at 20.63mm, compared to 13.4mm without. To be fair, that’s only slightly thicker than a regular case, but it will still strain seams on many panThe S Pen also doesn’t work on the exterior screen, as its designed for helping drafters or illustrators work in tablet mode.

The Slim S Pen Case is being sold for $99.99, while the S Pen Fold Edition is going for $54.99 separately.

