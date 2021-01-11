Photo : Samsung

In a perfect world, your robovac would be able to recognize pet poop and automatically clean it up without you ever knowing. C urrent technology hasn’t gotten there yet, Samsung’s JetBot 90 A.I.+ robovac attempts to do the next best thing.

Thanks in part to a collaboration between Samsung and Intel, which combines AI, LiDAR sensors, and object recognition , Samsung’s latest robovac can identify all sorts of messes to more accurately determine what needs to be cleaned. And in the case of obstacles like wires or messes it can’t clean, such as spills or pet poop, the JetBot will be able to properly avoid those areas and even send you a notification so you can take care of them yourself. After all, you really don’t want your robovac to smush poop deep into your plush shag carpet.

B y using its cameras to scan your rooms, the JetBot can also create a map of its environment to help plan out the most efficient cleaning routine, while Samsung’s SmartThing apps allows users to create cleaning schedules and designate “no-go” zones that you don’t want the robovac to enter. And if you’re not at home, you’ll even be able to connect to the JetBot via the SmartThings app and use its camera to get a live feed from inside your home.

Finally, with its included charging base, the JetBot can offload dirt and trash to the dock for easy disposal.

The sad part is that because CES 2021 was forced to go virtual this year, we haven’t had a chance to see the JetBot do it s thing in person. Samsung hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability information, but judging by the $900 p ric e tag on its previous top-of-the-line robovac, the JetBot 90 A.I.+ probably won’t be cheap.

