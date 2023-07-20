San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor

Sci-Fi

San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor

From Marvel and Star Wars, to Lego and Doctor Who, all your favorites are at Comic-Con.

By
Germain Lussier
Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is officially open and, as usual, it’s filled with all sorts of goodies. The main convention floor is over 2 million square feet and no matter where you look there’s something to catch your eye. io9 hit the floor on preview night and snapped just a handful of the stuff that caught our eyes, from big displays to standout photo-ops, props, cool merchandise and more. But this is barely a scratch of the surface of what’s actually here. Check it out.

We are Groot

We are Groot

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Life size Hulk

Life size Hulk

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

This is a photo op of you on Kay Vess’s bike.

Rocket and Lylla

Rocket and Lylla

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

At the Marvel booth are these stand-ins from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
The Lego Booth

The Lego Booth

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Lego went full Blockbuster for its booth this year.

Star Wars Lego

Star Wars Lego

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Every display of Legos, like this one for Star Wars, is accompanied by VHS boxes.

Employee picks

Employee picks

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Love that Lego Masters got in there.

Catbus

Catbus

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Totoro

Totoro

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Transforming Grimlock

Transforming Grimlock

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Read more about it here, but it’s awesome in person.

Lego Sonic

Lego Sonic

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
A display fitting of the shield

A display fitting of the shield

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Blue Beetle costume

Blue Beetle costume

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

From the upcoming movie!

Aquaman costume

Aquaman costume

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Also from the upcoming movie.

15th Doctor

15th Doctor

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

The full outfit for Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is on display.

Who kicks

Who kicks

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

And I had to get a close up of the Doctor’s cool kicks.

Final Fantasy XVI's Ifrit

Final Fantasy XVI’s Ifrit

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury's Aerial

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’s Aerial

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds costumes

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds costumes

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier
Meatball

Meatball

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A monster from In the Mouth of Madness.

Alex Ross photo op

Alex Ross photo op

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

A cool spot to take a photo, featuring the legendary comics artist’s newly-created villains mural.

Loth Cat!

Loth Cat!

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

We already highlighted the other props from Ahsoka but, later in the day, this Loth Cat was also revealed.

Craig Drake Mario Kart

Craig Drake Mario Kart

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Drake is one of my favorite artists and his take on Mario Kart is rad. Available only at the con now but later at Hero Complex Gallery.

Bruce!

Bruce!

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Another of our favorite artists, Jason Edmiston, did a scale size painting of Bruce from Jaws at the end of the movie. It’s on display at the convention but you can order one all weekend on his website. Head there for better pics too.

Decimated...

Decimated...

Image for article titled San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Some of the Coolest Stuff We Saw On the Floor
Image: io9/Germain Lussier

Many artists were upset when Funko fired many of the people who made the poster company, Mondo, so great. One of those artists was Daniel Danger and when Danger saw that his San Diego Comic-Con booth was right across from Funko’s, well, he made his feelings known the best way he knows how. Through art. This version of “Decimated...” is a con exclusive but there’s a timed one available all weekend at this link.

