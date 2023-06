Following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine yesterday, satellite imagery shows just how dire the situation really is.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called the collapse “an environmental bomb of mass destruction,” CNN reports, as flowing water threatens nearby crops and villages, causing more than 1,400 people to flee their homes. Satellite imagery sent to Gizmodo from Planet Labs shows the extent of the damage as a result of the collapse.