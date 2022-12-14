While I’m not as voracious a reader as I used to be, novels were my first entry into fantasy and science fiction and remain my favorite way to escape into another world. This past year had an incredible array of wonderful books published, and I’m delighted to share some of my favorites from 2022.



My tastes tend towards the obviously queer, the slightly hard to read, the fantastically epic, and the swooningly romantic. Whether that’s romance as in fealty or romance as in smooching is up for debate, but regardless, here are 13 books that I devoured this past year. (Including two additions from io9's Cheryl Eddy and one from io9's Sabina Graves!)