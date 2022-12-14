While I’m not as voracious a reader as I used to be, novels were my first entry into fantasy and science fiction and remain my favorite way to escape into another world. This past year had an incredible array of wonderful books published, and I’m delighted to share some of my favorites from 2022.
My tastes tend towards the obviously queer, the slightly hard to read, the fantastically epic, and the swooningly romantic. Whether that’s romance as in fealty or romance as in smooching is up for debate, but regardless, here are 13 books that I devoured this past year. (Including two additions from io9's Cheryl Eddy and one from io9's Sabina Graves!)
Some books on this list have been published by HarperCollins, which includes the Voyager and William Morrow imprints. Please note that the HarperCollins Union has been on strike since 11/10/22 to get a fair contract for its workers. Click here to learn how you can support its fight for a fair contract.