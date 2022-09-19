Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi, Wei Wuxian

Okay, I know that we’re really pushing the definition of magician here, as both of these boys (and most of the character in wuxia) are not technically magicians and instead cultivate qi within themselves in order to be like... superpowered martial artists, but! It’s a sort of magic, in its own way, and Wei Wuxian is the most disaster of all disaster queers, and I will not apologize for the truth. (You might be more familiar with this property in it s current live-action adaption form, The Untamed.)