A blast at an Indian research laboratory on Wednesday left one dead and three severely injured, according to Indian news reports.

The Hindu newspaper reports that the incident occurred around 2:20 pm at the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Laboratory for Hypersonic and Shock Wave Research in Bengaluru. Seemingly, a cylinder exploded, sending a shockwave blast that knocked researcher Manoj Kumar against a wall, reportedly killing him immediately.

“One engineer was thrown 20 feet and died instantly,” Indian Institute of Science security worker MR Chandrashekhar told New Delhi Television. “The other three were admitted to hospital. It is the first time that something like this has happened in IISc.”

Hindustan Times reports that Ramaiah Hospital said the three other researchers were critically injured and required surgery.

An IISc authority reportedly told the Hindu Times that they found no traces of fire or gas, but observed everything in the laboratory had been “flung.”

Kumar and the three other researchers working in the lab were reportedly involved with the startup, Super-Wave Technology, which is associated with the IISc. Super-Wave Technology did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for comment. According to their site, Super-Wave Technology “is engaged in research in the area of shockwaves and its applications in various fields and has several patents to its credit.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjan Raj Urs told the Press Trust of India that forensic experts are investigating the cause of the explosion.

