As reported earlier, House of the Dragon has resumed production without any writers on set. All the scripts had been turned in, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the writing was finished, as many scripts are edited during production. The showrunner has, reportedly, returned to work. The show had just begun production.



George R. R. Martin has issued a statement in support of the strike, and clarified that “the scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began, Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons).”