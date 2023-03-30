Netflix has just announced the voice cast of Scott Pilgrim. The Anime, which will feature the return of all the major stars from the live-action Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World film , including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larsen, and Chris Evans to reprise their movie roles, this time in voice form.

Advertisement

So that’s Cera as Scott, Winstead as Ramona, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon, Mae Whitman as Roxy, Kieran Culkin as Wallace, Aubrey Plaza as Julie, and... you see where this is going. The full announcement is below, but if you’re expecting to see some animation, or even a hint at the style, you might be disappointed.

Scott Pilgrim The Anime | Cast Announcement | Netflix

While the Netflix anime series was announced in early 2022, rumors of it were swirling around in 2020. Wright had spoken to EW about the possibility of doing an animated version of the comic book by Bryan Lee O’Malley, and postulated even then, “What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

G/O Media may get a commission 26% Off Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Spring cleaning for pet owners.

This Hoover carpet cleaner has HeatForce technology that dries fast. Buy for $90 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

But t he fact that the entire cast of the movie is back is amazing, Chris Evans and Brie Larsen especially, since they’re now mega-stars, but many of the stars of this film have achieved a higher degree of fame since starring in Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

