10 Cult-Favorite Scream Movie Characters

We all know everyone’s favorite Scream character is Ghostface—encompassing all the knife-wielding maniacs who’ve worn the costume over the past 27 years—followed closely by Sidney, Gale, and Dewey (RIP). But what about those cast members who didn’t get top billing, but whose performances still made a lasting impact?
Here we celebrate our favorite supporting characters, some of whom even survived their respective films. (Most didn’t, though—come on, this is Scream we’re talking about!) The long-running horror series’ latest entry, Scream VI, hits theaters on March 10.