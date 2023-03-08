10 Cult-Favorite Scream Movie Characters

Rebecca Walters, Scream 4 (2011)



Would-be reboot Scream 4 is probably the most forgettable among the entire series, so you’d be forgiven for not remembering that Alison Brie pops up as Sidney’s shrill, superficial book publicist. When murders begin to happen just as Sidney arrives in Woodsboro to promote her memoir, Rebecca is delighted by the macabre good fortune of it all—figuring the more gory headlines, the more people are going to be interested in her client. (Sidney fires her after she realizes what a ghoul Rebecca actually is.) Hat-tip to Ghostface for seizing the moment and flinging Rebecca’s mutilated corpse smack-dab into the middle of a Woodsboro PD press conference. Hey, if it bleeds, it leads!

