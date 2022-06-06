Deadline reports that Neve Campbell, who was cast in the Scream franchise in her early twenties, will not be returning for Scream 6. Campbell has appeared as the character Sidney Prescott in every Scream film since the first one in 1996, including 2022’s legacy-quel Scream 5.



Campbell stated, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Campbell had been expected to return as Sidney once more when Scream 6 was formally announced earlier this year, with filming on the project—once again helmed by Scream 2022's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett--set to begin this Summer. However, i t’s clear from her statement that there was a gap when it came to the offer from Paramount and her expected salary for Scream 6. Campbell has stayed extremely busy since the slasher films that kick-started her film career (alongside the 1996 cult classic, The Craft) and it makes sense that she’s expecting to be paid what she’s worth.

While Campbell is currently starring in the procedural courtroom drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, she has also been cast in the television adaption of the video game, Twisted Metal, which will star Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in the main roles. Campbell will play Raven in Twisted Metal, which currently has one of the most absurd and extensive cast lists in existence, including Will Arnett and Thomas Hayden Church.

