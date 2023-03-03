Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience

Movies

Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience

Los Angeles transforms into New York for a pair of Scream IV-themed pop-up activations.

By
Sabina Graves
Scream 6 The Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

In anticipation of Scream VI, Paramount has brought a little bit of Ghostface’s world to fans with two immersive experiences in Los Angeles, CA.

Pop-up eatery Chain, from The Office star B.J. Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth, created the “Stabby Meal”—the horror Happy Meal of our dreams, complete with a box and toy prize. This wasn’t your ordinary fast-food cheeseburger, through; we feasted on a medium cheeseburger with a bone marrow-infused patty, which came with throwback fries and a handheld apple pie. The invite-only meal, served at a Hollywood secret location, features old-school kid’s place seats and memorabilia—with Ghostface running around, of course. If you’re in the LA area this month, there’s one date left that’s not yet sold out, March 18; visit eatatchain.com to get on the list, but be aware that the entry fee is a little steep for a fancy big kids meal. It’s worth it if you’re a themed foodie or Scream fan, though!

For some free fun frights, “The Scream Experience” at Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade features a chilling walkthrough activation that takes you into key scenes from the upcoming film. The immersive pop-up features practical sets—like a bodega with clever Easter eggs—to keep you amused until the next space opens up, including a simulation of a subway that transports you using projections. The way the space is used is effective in bringing you into a slice of New York carved up by Ghostface himself. The centerpiece of the experience? A trophy room filled with props from the entire Scream franchise. Tickets may be sold out online, but check back to see if any slots open up or try your luck with stand-by—the activation’s first weekend accepted a lot of walk-ups. The event runs from 11am-9pm on March 4-5.

For more Scream fun from both of these events, click through io9's photo gallery!

Eat at Chain

Eat at Chain

Stabby Meal prizes

Stabby Meal prizes

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Take a bite

Take a bite

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stabby-stab-stab!

Stabby-stab-stab!

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Behold a fancy cheeseburger cross-section

Behold a fancy cheeseburger cross-section

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stabby Scream themed drinks

Stabby Scream themed drinks

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
New School Old Fashioned and the Sunset Presidente

New School Old Fashioned and the Sunset Presidente

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Colonel Ghostface

Colonel Ghostface

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
More cheeseburger goodness

More cheeseburger goodness

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stabby Meal box prize pin knife

Stabby Meal box prize pin knife

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stabby Meal box prize pin Jenna Ortega

Stabby Meal box prize pin Jenna Ortega

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Ghostface Clown

Ghostface Clown

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Will the real Ghostface please stand up?

Will the real Ghostface please stand up?

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
What’s your favorite scary movie?

What's your favorite scary movie?

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Scream Experience

The Scream Experience

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Scream Experience Room 1 - The Bodega

Scream Experience Room 1 - The Bodega

In-universe Scream franchise books

In-universe Scream franchise books

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Easter eggs

Easter eggs

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Easter egg on snacks - Wes Craven homage

Easter egg on snacks - Wes Craven homage

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Tasty Easter Eggs

Tasty Easter Eggs

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Judy’s Lemon Squares

Judy's Lemon Squares

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Gale Gummies

Gale Gummies

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Woodsboro postcard

Woodsboro postcard

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Scream Experience room 2 - The Subway

The Scream Experience room 2 - The Subway

The Scream Experience room 3 - The Trophy Room

The Scream Experience room 3 - The Trophy Room

Billy’s Ghostface costume

Billy's Ghostface costume

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Scream letterman’s jacket

Scream letterman's jacket

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Camera

Camera

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stu did not survive death by television

Stu did not survive death by television

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Woodsboro news clippings

Woodsboro news clippings

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Sidney and Maureen Prescott sketches

Sidney and Maureen Prescott sketches

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stab 2 poster

Stab 2 poster

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Mrs. Loomis costume

Mrs. Loomis costume

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Cotton Weary’s death display

Cotton Weary's death display

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Props

Props

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Scream 3 Props

Scream 3 Props

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stab 3 Poster

Stab 3 Poster

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Stab-a-thon Props

Stab-a-thon Props

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
RIP Dewey

RIP Dewey

Image for article titled Meet Ghostface, Dine on a Stabby Meal, and Venture Into the Scream Experience
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Scream VI opens March 10.

